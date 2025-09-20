Dublin Airport re-opens Terminal 2 after closure following security alert

Dublin Airport on Saturday said it was reopening Terminal 2 after a brief closure due to a security alert.

"Dublin Airport confirms Terminal 2 has received the all-clear. Passengers will shortly re-enter & flights are expected to resume within 30 mins," the airport said in a statement on X.

Police said in a statement that they had attended an incident at the airport, but gave no further details.

The airport said it was also experiencing minor impacts related to a Europe-wide software issue. The cyberattack on Collins Aerospace, a service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted operations at several major European airports including London's Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin.

It caused delays for multiple airlines including impact on the check-in process for UAE-based Etihad Airways.