Dubai's flying taxi display a hit: Would you pay Dh150 for a ride when it launches next year?

KT photos: Muhammad Sajjad

On the second level of Museum of the Future, visitors were greeted by an impressive full-scale model of the flying taxis that are all set to take off in Dubai early next year.

Approximately the size of a chopper, the flying taxi is designed to carry up to four passengers, offering a smooth and efficient way to navigate the city. With six rotors and three rounded landing skids, its design sets it apart from traditional helicopters.

The display of the prototype taxi has drawn significant attention, sparking curiosity among visitors about the future of flying in an air taxi.

Khaleej Times spoke to residents about their thoughts on using the air taxi once it becomes operational. Deep Shah, a Dubai resident, expressed enthusiasm for the service, saying he would be willing to pay up to Dh150. “If it gets you from Al Garhoud to Marina in 10 minutes, Dh150 would be a fair price,” he said.

A trip from from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Palm Jumeirah is estimated to take just 12 minutes by air taxi, compared to 45 minutes by car. Shah first heard about flying taxis eight years ago and has been eager to see how it could revolutionise transportation in Dubai.

For others, the appeal lies in avoiding the city's traffic. Dubai-based couple Hassan Kazemkhani and Maryam Hosseini saw the flying taxi as a practical solution for their daily commute. Hassan mentioned he would pay a maximum of Dh50 for a trip from Jumeirah to Deira.

Maryam acknowledged that while the service might be costly, it could be worthwhile in situations that would require punctuality. “I heard that they are expensive, but sometimes it’s worth if you need to be somewhere on time and the traffic is heavy," she said.

However, not everyone is eager to take to the skies. Ellen Cortez, a housewife who has been living in the emirate for the past 11 years, admitted she is unlikely to try the air taxi, citing concerns about safety. Despite the vehicle's top speed of 322kmph and its rigorous safety standards, Cortez remains hesitant due to fear of heights. Still, she finds the concept exciting, and added, “(Maybe) For curiosity’s sake, I will try it.”