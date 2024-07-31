Dubai's Emirates won't accept transit passengers to Beirut for 2 days amid ongoing unrest

However, changed rules will allow NRIs to bring in more gold into the country
Emirates passengers who are transiting through Dubai en route to Beirut, Lebanon, will not be accepted for travel on August 1 and 2, the airline announced on Wednesday.
Those who are starting their trips in Dubai or Beirut, however, will be allowed to travel.
The latest advisory comes amid the ongoing unrest due to the tension between Israel and Hezbollah.
Earlier today, an Emirates flight to Beirut — originally scheduled to depart at 7.30am — was cancelled.
The cancellation was due to "operational reasons," an Emirates spokesperson confirmed.
More to follow
