Dubai's Emirates offers complimentary hotel stay for select passengers
Customers with new or existing bookings, travelling from December 1, 2020 are eligible for the offer.
Emirates passengers transiting through Dubai will be once again be able to enjoy complimentary hotel stays in the emirate.
The offer is available to customers booked in all classes with a connection time that exceeds 10 hours.
With Dubai Connect, Emirates passengers will receive a complimentary night's stay in a 4 or 5-star hotel, ground transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel as well as UAE visa on arrival where required. The service aims to provide customers whose best connection time is between 10 and 24 hours, a more convenient travel journey.
Emirates now serves over 90 destinations across six continents across the globe, connecting customers to key destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australasia with one convenient stop in Dubai.
Entertainment
