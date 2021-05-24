- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai's Emirates announces special summer airfares
Special fares have been offered to 10 popular destinations.
Dubai-based Emirates has announced special airfares to some popular destinations that it flies to with economy class tickets starting from Dh1,495.
Special fares have been offered to 10 popular destinations, which are now open for visitors, so they can enjoy their long-awaited summer holidays. Destinations like the Maldives, Seychelles, Athens, Moscow and cities in the US included in the offer require little to no quarantine so holidaymakers can pack for their long-awaited holiday with no stress. The offer is valid for booking from May 24 until June 6, 2021 for outbound travel until September 30, 2021.
Travellers can also plan a perfect holiday this summer with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,979 per person in Economy class and Dh5,579 per person in Business Class for three night stays in five star hotels across Beirut, Los Angeles, Moscow, the Seychelles or Casablanca.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Flydubai adds Mykonos, Santorini to its summer...
Dubai-based airline to operate three weekly flights to the Greek... READ MORE
-
Markets
India’s BSE hits record $3b market cap
The only other countries that have a stock market capitalisation of... READ MORE
-
Business
Dewa’s transmission investments hit Dh8.8b
The new substations are part of Dewa’s efforts to increase the... READ MORE
-
Business
How a Dubai-based startup is democratising AI
Nybl bids to tap into Dh1,028.50 billion global AI market. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Fire on school campus under control
No injuries were reported. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Funeral prayers performed for Sheikha Shamsa
The prayers were performed by the Rulers of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Black fungus explainer: 4 facts you need to know
The disease is not contagious, but it does spread from fungal spores... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cloud-seeding in UAE: Heavy rains reported in...
The NCM had earlier issued a code yellow alert for rains, sandstorms READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away