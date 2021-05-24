Dubai's Emirates announces special summer airfares

Special fares have been offered to 10 popular destinations.

Dubai-based Emirates has announced special airfares to some popular destinations that it flies to with economy class tickets starting from Dh1,495.

Special fares have been offered to 10 popular destinations, which are now open for visitors, so they can enjoy their long-awaited summer holidays. Destinations like the Maldives, Seychelles, Athens, Moscow and cities in the US included in the offer require little to no quarantine so holidaymakers can pack for their long-awaited holiday with no stress. The offer is valid for booking from May 24 until June 6, 2021 for outbound travel until September 30, 2021.

Travellers can also plan a perfect holiday this summer with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,979 per person in Economy class and Dh5,579 per person in Business Class for three night stays in five star hotels across Beirut, Los Angeles, Moscow, the Seychelles or Casablanca.

