Dubai's efforts have helped aviation sector combat Covid-19 pandemic: Sheikh Ahmed

The UAE recently eased travel restrictions, opening quarantine-free travel corridors with multiple countries across the world.

Joint efforts and collaborative work done by the local carriers, Dubai Airports and other entities from the aviation sector to combat the Covid-19 pandemic will restore confidence and give a fillip to the travel sector, said a senior official on Tuesday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, said the emirate of Dubai has crossed many significant milestones this year, despite the difficult period.

“Dubai has been a symbol of resilience and agility in responding to the challenges that the pandemic brought, and we are confident that the collaborative work done by the sector’s key players to restore consumer confidence and boost travel operations will pave the way for a thriving aviation industry,” he pointed out.

The UAE recently eased travel restrictions, opening quarantine-free travel corridors with multiple countries across the world. Currently, passengers from 70 countries can travel to Abu Dhabi without a need to quarantine upon arrival. The high vaccination is also boosting confidence among global travellers.

With a large number of people expected to start arriving in the UAE ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Airports has re-opened Dubai International's Terminal 1 to ensure the airport’s full operational readiness. Dubai Airports expects 28 million passengers to arrive at DXB in 2021 and 56 million in 2022.

Sheikh Ahmed comments came ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2021, which will take place at Dubai World Central (DWC) from November 14 to 18. It will be the biggest aviation event this year due to the cancellation of many aviation-related programmes due to the pandemic.

“Dubai Airshow 2021 will serve as the ultimate testament to the industry’s steady recovery and growth and firmly establish Dubai as the leading global aerospace hub,” underlined the Emirates Group chairman.

Major General staff pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Baloushi, military advisor to state minister of defence and executive director for the military committee for Dubai Airshow, said: “The airshow will provide an ideal platform for strategic development and the creation of new partnerships as the appetite for business continuity grows.

“For many years we have been collaborating and working closely with different defence delegations from across the world for the Dubai Airshow. This engagement has continued virtually throughout the pandemic, and we are now planning on having in-person meetings and sessions at the airshow itself,” he added.

He said different technologies that enhance safety and accelerate efficiency will play a key role in the aviation sector and help the industry get back to business quickly after the pandemic.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com