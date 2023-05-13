Dubai travel: Emirates issues statement on flight status as Bangladesh braces for 'dangerous' cyclone

The airline has flights to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 2:23 PM

Emirates flights from Dubai to Bangladesh are at the moment not affected and operating as per normal schedule despite suspension of flight operations at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram from Saturday morning due to approaching cyclone Mocha which is expected to turn 'very dangerous'.

An airline spokesperson told Khaleej Times on Saturday afternoon: “Our flight schedule is operating as per normal. If anything changes we will let you know.”

Emirates has flights to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Announcements from other UAE-based carriers are awaited.

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades, is predicted to make landfall on Sunday near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Bangladeshi authorities suspended inland river transport across the country from Friday night and flight operations at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram from Saturday morning.

