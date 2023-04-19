Dubai travel: Emirates announces flight cancellations to Germany from tomorrow

In 2022, Emaar recorded a net profit of Dh6.8 for the fiscal year ending December 31
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has announced that seven of its flights to and from Germany have been cancelled due to strikes. The industrial action planned by security staff will primarily affect trips scheduled at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports.
In an advisory, Emirates said the following flights will be cancelled:
>> April 20:
EK057: Dubai to Düsseldorf
EK058: Düsseldorf to Dubai
EK060: Hamburg to Dubai
EK062: Hamburg to Dubai
>> April 21
EK057: Dubai to Düsseldorf
EK058: Düsseldorf to Dubai
EK062: Hamburg to Dubai
The EK060 flight on April 21 will be delayed and is now scheduled to depart Hamburg on April 22 at 5.30pm — operating as EK8060 instead. Customers with bookings on this particular flight will be rebooked to their final destination.
Customers who booked with travel agents and whose flights had been cancelled are advised to reach out to their respective agencies for alternative travel arrangements. Those who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.
ALSO READ:
In 2022, Emaar recorded a net profit of Dh6.8 for the fiscal year ending December 31
Global risks raise challenges to outlook
India’s newest airline to leverage WebEngage’s marketing automation platform
Company will move around 80 people from Singapore and Hong Kong, and will hire to expand its marketing, community, and business development, as well as other departments
Customer deposits rose 19% to Dh311b as of the end of March
Dubai saw its annual inflation rate rising to 4.9 per cent in February
Shares opened at Dh12 and jumped to Dh12.3 at close of the day
Five-year tranche expected to be $500 million in size