Dubai travel: Emirates announces flight cancellations to Germany from tomorrow

Customers whose trips are affected are advised to reach out to their travel agencies or the airline's office for rebooking options

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 4:26 PM

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has announced that seven of its flights to and from Germany have been cancelled due to strikes. The industrial action planned by security staff will primarily affect trips scheduled at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports.

In an advisory, Emirates said the following flights will be cancelled:

>> April 20:

EK057: Dubai to Düsseldorf

EK058: Düsseldorf to Dubai

EK060: Hamburg to Dubai

EK062: Hamburg to Dubai

>> April 21

EK057: Dubai to Düsseldorf

EK058: Düsseldorf to Dubai

EK062: Hamburg to Dubai

Delayed flights

The EK060 flight on April 21 will be delayed and is now scheduled to depart Hamburg on April 22 at 5.30pm — operating as EK8060 instead. Customers with bookings on this particular flight will be rebooked to their final destination.

Customers who booked with travel agents and whose flights had been cancelled are advised to reach out to their respective agencies for alternative travel arrangements. Those who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.

ALSO READ: