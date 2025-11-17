Dubai is building digital sky traffic lanes to prevent drone collision

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

Dubai is fast-tracking its air mobility with a new system that creates digital traffic lanes for drones, giving them organised routes in the sky similar to road signs and exits on the ground. The technology was showcased at the Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central, where global aviation and tech companies are presenting the future of flight from 17 to 21 November.

ANRA Technologies, the company behind the project, has been hired to deliver a full unmanned aircraft traffic management system for Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, in partnership with Dubai Air Navigation Services (Dans). The platform, known as UTM, will act as a digital infrastructure that shows where drones can fly, where they must avoid, and how they can move safely without crossing paths with other drones or manned aircraft.

Brent Klavon, Chief Strategy Officer at ANRA Technologies, said the system works the same way drivers rely on road signs. “When we drove to the airshow, we knew an exit was coming up and where we could and could not go. That is what we are creating for drones,” he said, explaining that the goal is to organise drone traffic in busy skies and remove the risk of collisions.

The project began earlier this year and is set to run for two years. Once complete, the system will be handed over to Dubai Air Navigation Services, which will continue to build it out and operate it across the emirate. When launched in 2027, Dubai is expected to become one of the first places in the world with a fully operational digital air traffic network for drones.

According to ANRA Technologies, the platform will serve everyone from hobby flyers and commercial drone operators to companies using drones for inspections, deliveries or emergency response. Public safety agencies and other government entities will also be able to connect to the system.

Internationally, drone traffic management has become a challenge as drones multiply in cities around the world. Klavon said the need for digital airspace rules grew as drones shifted from small recreational use to large scale commercial operations. “As the number of drones increases, the chance of them crossing paths also increases. Regulators here and globally want a solution that keeps drones from entering restricted airspace and ensures they don’t collide,” he said.

The company is already certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency, one of the strictest regulators in the world. Adapting the same system for Dubai positions the emirate ahead of many cities attempting similar solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

Once the General Civil Aviation Authority certifies the system for local use, drone operators are expected to follow new regulations linked to the platform. ANRA advises operators to stay updated as rules evolve between now and 2027, when the system officially comes online.

The Dubai Airshow runs until 21 November, showcasing aircraft, aviation technologies and next generation mobility solutions including air taxis, urban air mobility platforms and advanced drone systems. The event continues to highlight the UAE’s push toward future air travel and smart city infrastructure.