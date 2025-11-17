Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Dubai Police have set a new Guinness World Record after a drone developed at its Unmanned Aerial Systems Center reached a top speed of 580km per hour, making it the fastest drone in the world.

The drone was produced in collaboration with developers Luke Bell and Mike Bell. According to Guinness World Records, the father-son duo from Western Cape, South Africa, previously built the Peregreen 2, which achieved an average top speed of 480.23km/h and a recorded peak of 510km/h when it was recognised in June 2024.

The newly developed Peregreen 3 now holds the title for the “fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled (RC) quadcopter”, achieved at Al Qudra in Dubai, Guinness confirmed. To secure the record, the drone was required to complete two flight runs in opposite directions to offset any wind advantage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police said the achievement aligns with its focus on using drones and advanced technology to enhance security, support rapid response systems and improve field readiness.