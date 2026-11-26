Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan has announced that new contracts worth Dh56.5 billion have been awarded for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, bringing the total value of contracts awarded for this strategic project to more than Dh80 billion.

The contracts were awarded under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai. These contracts mark a new phase in the development of the world's largest and best airport, Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X.

A team of 14,000 people is working on the project, he said. Once fully completed, Al Maktoum International Airport will have the capacity to handle more than 260 million passengers annually, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global aviation gateway and one of the world's most sought-after destinations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Contracts worth more than Dh13 billion ($3.5 billion) are under execution at the Al Maktoum International Airport as the airport remains on course to commence operations in 2032, in accordance with its long-term master plan.

The Dubai Media Office had said in June this year that more than Dh55 billion worth of contracts would be awarded in the next phase.

When completed, the airport will feature five parallel runways operating independently, two passenger terminals, and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands.

It will also incorporate an integrated automated people mover (APM) system and seamless multimodal connectivity linking air, rail, and road transport networks. Together, these capabilities will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism, logistics, and international connectivity.