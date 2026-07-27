Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke detected

The aircraft landed safely, preventing a major incident and all passengers were safely evacuated

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Jul 2026, 3:04 PM
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An IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport on Monday after the pilot detected smoke.

ANI news agency reported that the aircraft landed safely, preventing a major incident. Police and fire brigade personnel were on standby as a precaution. All passengers were safely evacuated.

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The IndiGo flight 6E 1452 carried 194 passengers. All of them disembarked the aircraft safely after landing. According to initial reports, the pilot contacted Rajkot Air Traffic Control after detecting smoke and requested an emergency landing.

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"An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," Rajkot airport director Diganta Borah said.

IndiGo flies to over 80 domestic and more than 30 international destinations. It operates the Airbus A320 and A321 series planes and the ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft.

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