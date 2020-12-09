Dubai-Manila flights up for grabs for as low as Dh1 base fare

Cebu Pacific to fly daily from Dubai to Manila from December14.

Philippines national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), announced today during a virtual press conference that it is resuming daily flights from Dubai to Manila starting December 14, 2020. This increase in frequency coincides with ‘Juan Love’ campaign to help create sustainable local tourism in the new normal. Cebu Pacific has also announced a string of multi-layered safety initiatives to boost travel confidence.

This new development is a result of the growing demand for both passenger and cargo flights in and out Dubai while staying committed to providing affordable air transport services for everyone.

Since the re-opening of the international borders, Cebu Pacific has been continuously increasing its flights between Dubai and Manila, from once a week in July to twice a week in August, and then to four times a week in October.

Meanwhile, CEB has earlier launched its ‘Juan Love’ (pronounced “one love”) online campaign, in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), to show how flying helps local businesses to continue their operations — a vital step to keep the livelihoods of people in local destinations in the Philippines.

In addition, CEB has introduced new sanitation procedures to ensure that the needs of its customers are addressed so everyone, including Filipinos and UAE-based passengers planning to visit the Philippines, will be able to confidently travel again.

CEB strictly follows three key steps: sanitation, tracing, and testing.

The three-step approach to boosting travel confidence are Sanitation & Safety, Track & Trace, Testing

These are on top of CEB’s enhanced self-service online channels that enable guests to easily manage their flights online, as well as update pertinent information that may be required upon entry to a destination. Contactless Flight procedures are also in place, such as boarding pass scanning, mandatory online check-in and self-bag tagging capabilities.

Register on app when travelling to Philippines

The Philippines Department of Transportation (DOTr) recently launched an app for the aviation industry and all other transport sectors. This requires people transiting through all airports in the Philippines to register in the app called “Traze,” and scan QR codes at designated areas in the airports.

Affordable testing options

A number of destinations currently require negative RT-PCR test results prior to entry. Passengers booked on Cebu Pacific and Cebgo can choose and book appointments with any of its three partner laboratories via https://bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders for only PHP 3,300 or approximately Dh250.

CEB has also recently introduced its Test Before Boarding (TBB) process for passengers flying direct from Manila to General Santos City for a two-week trial period until December 14, 2020. This initiative allows passengers, including those from Dubai flying to provinces in the country, to have their antigen tests administered at the NAIA Terminal 3 just hours before their estimated time of departure. Results are released within 30 minutes, and only those holding negative test results will be allowed to board the flight.

12.12 seat sale

CEB has launched its seat sale starting December 10 until December 12, 2020. During this three-day seat sale, Dubai-Manila flights are available for as low as Dh1 one-way, base fare. Travel period is from August 1 to November 2021.Passengers with existing travel funds may also use their balance to book new flights.

For a list of travel requirements, testing options, flexibility options visit https://bit.ly/CEB