Dubai-Manila flight: Dh1 tickets offered by airline until September 10

Starting November, the carrier will increase its Dubai-Manila flights to 10 times a week

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM

Filipino expats in Dubai who are planning to fly to Manila are in for a treat. They can now take advantage of the Dh1 one-way base fare flight deal, an offer just in time for the holiday season.

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' budget carrier, has introduced its 9.9 Seat Sale this September, allowing travellers to book flights from September 6 until September 10 at prices starting as low as Dh1 for a one-way ticket.


This deal applies to flights from Dubai to Manila scheduled between November 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, the airline said in a statement. The seats for this promotional fare are limited, and the tickets are non-refundable. However, passengers can rebook their flights and may be subject to any fare differences.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While the base fare is only Dh1, it is important to note that this special rate only includes a hand-carry baggage allowance but doesn't cover other fees: admin charges, fuel surcharges, and airport terminal fees, if any. Other terms and conditions apply.

Passengers can book their tickets through Cebu Pacific’s website or use the airline's GO Flexi service, which allows them to cancel their flight up to two hours before departure and receive the booking value as a non-expiring Travel Fund. This fund can be used to book future flights or purchase additional services.

Starting November, the airline will increase its Dubai-Manila flights to 10 times a week, giving travellers even more chances to reconnect with their loved ones during the holiday season.

Additionally, the airline's domestic and international flights to and from Manila now operate at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, meaning passengers no longer need to transfer between terminals for connecting flights within the airline’s Philippine network.

Cebu Pacific serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations, covering regions in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

