Dubai International Airport wins 'Airport of the Year' award at Aviation Business Awards 2022

DXB was chosen as the winner in the category based on its 'unrivalled performance' over the past 12 months

File photo

By WAM Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 3:11 PM

Dubai International (DXB) has won the ‘Airport of the Year' award at the Aviation Business Awards 2022.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, received the award at a ceremony held in Dubai recently.

DXB was chosen as the winner in the category based on its “unrivalled performance” over the past 12 months.

The airport welcomed 28 million passengers in the first half of 2022 – nearly three times the volume during the same period last year, while not only maintaining, but enhancing its service quality, and ensuring a seamless travel experience for guests across all its touch points.

