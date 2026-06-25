DXB's iconic control tower wrapped in UAE flag colours in striking new design

The Air Traffic Control tower at Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been redesigned to feature the UAE flag as an expression of national pride, Dubai Airports revealed.

The 89-meter tower, which is now fitted with the nation’s flag, sits at the heart of the airport and is visible to everyone entering and leaving.

The structure features a buttressed centre column and arched wings, resembling a futuristic avian sculpture. At the top, a sophisticated multilevel control centre forms the tower’s defining feature, where the Dubai Air Navigation Services operates and ensures the smooth running of the world’s busiest international airport.

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DXB saw a record 8.7 million passengers traverse its doors in December 2025, making it the world’s busiest airport for international traffic. In that whole year, it welcomed 95.2 million guests, and achieved its busiest day, month, quarter, and year on record.

Despite the regional conflict, which disrupted many flights due to airspace closures and uncertainty, the airport is expected to maintain its high passenger numbers this year.

Senior leaders from Dubai Airports, operational teams and oneDXB partners attended the unveiling on Wednesday, which celebrated the collaboration, precision and shared purpose behind DXB’s daily operations.

Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, said that the ATC tower is one of the most important and symbolic structures in DXB, adding, “it’s where thousands of critical decisions are made every day, helping to keep aircraft, guests and operations moving safely and efficiently through Dubai.”

He explained that by adding the UAE’s national colours, the airport is celebrating “the ambition of the nation we serve, while recognising the extraordinary teams and partners who ensure DXB is always Flying the Flag, Connecting the World.”