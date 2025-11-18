  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Airshow 2025: Flydubai orders 150 Airbus aircraft worth Dh88 billion

This addition diversifies Dubai’s smallest carrier’s narrow-body fleet and strengthens its long-term expansion plans

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 12:51 PM

Updated: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 12:52 PM

Flydubai on Tuesday signed a deal with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, valued at $24 billion (Dh88 billion).

This addition diversifies Dubai’s smallest carrier’s narrow-body fleet and strengthens its long-term expansion plans. The aircraft will be delivered from 2031 onwards.

In addition, the airline sees this order playing a key role in the success of Dubai World Central’s expansion plans.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, signed the MoU agreement with Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, at the signing ceremony which was attended by Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This is second big aircraft order during the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025. On Monday, Emirates places a huge order for 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft worth Dh139 billion.

Sheikh Ahmed said this deal represents another important milestone in flydubai’s journey.

“The decision to invest in and introduce the A321neo into its fleet is another endorsement of the added value Airbus brings in terms of range, efficiency and passenger comfort. We look forward to supporting flydubai as it enables new growth and possibilities with our aircraft,” said Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus.

The Dubai carrier has built a network of more than 135 destinations across 57 countries, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub.

The new aircraft is part of the A320neo Family, incorporating the latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver more than 20 per cent fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft.