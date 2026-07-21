Air France extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspensions; full list of affected airlines
The French carrier said flights to and from Beirut will remain suspended until August 2
- PUBLISHED: Tue 21 Jul 2026, 1:23 PM
[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]
Renewed US-Iran hostilities have led to additional flight cancellations across the Gulf, including the UAE. Air France has now extended its suspension of flights in the region. After continued security assessments, Air France has suspended flights to and from Beirut, as well as services to Riyadh and Dubai have been temporarily halted.
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In a statement issued on Tuesday, the French carrier said flights to and from Beirut will remain suspended until August 2. Services to and from Riyadh have been suspended until July 24, while flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended until July 27.
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The airline stated that flights from Riyadh will resume on July 25, and flights from Dubai are expected to resume on July 28, pending security reviews. Air France attributed the decision to the evolving security situation and airspace restrictions impacting flight operations.
"The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving," the airline said.
Air France is contacting affected passengers directly. The airline has also introduced flexible policies, allowing customers to cancel or postpone their trips free of charge, even if their flight is not cancelled.
The airline emphasised that the safety of customers and crew remains its top priority. Air France continues to monitor geopolitical developments in its service areas and along flight paths to maintain the highest safety standards.
Some airlines are restoring flights to parts of the Middle East after the conflict that followed US and Israeli strikes on Iran, but some carriers have kept suspensions in place.
Below is an update on the status of airlines' flights:
Greece's largest carrier, Aegean Airlines, cancelled its flights to Dubai until August 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until September 30.
Airbaltic flights to Dubai are cancelled until October 24.
Air Canada has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until October 24.
Cathay Pacific's passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh will resume on October 25 and 26, pushed back from September 1.
Finnish carrier, Finnair, has cancelled its Doha flights until October 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will restart Dubai flights, which it operates only in the winter season, in October.
British Airways delayed the resumption of its flights to Doha until August 1 and to Riyadh until August 8. Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are paused until the end of the summer season, and are scheduled to resume on October 25. The airline plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv to one daily flight when they resume, while dropping Jeddah as a destination.
LOT Polish Airlines plans to operate its winter route to Dubai from October and to resume operations to Beirut in its Summer 2027 schedule.
Lufthansa and SWISS will continue their suspension of Dubai flights until September 13.
ITA Airways has also extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh until July 31 and to Dubai until October 24 for operational reasons.
Singapore Airlines extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until October 24, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October 24 to meet higher demand.
WizzAir has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September.