Air France extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspensions; full list of affected airlines

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Renewed US-Iran hostilities have led to additional flight cancellations across the Gulf, including the UAE. Air France has now extended its suspension of flights in the region. After continued security assessments, Air France has suspended flights to and from Beirut, as well as services to Riyadh and Dubai have been temporarily halted.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the French carrier said flights to and from Beirut will remain suspended until August 2. Services to and from Riyadh have been suspended until July 24, while flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended until July 27.

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The airline stated that flights from Riyadh will resume on July 25, and flights from Dubai are expected to resume on July 28, pending security reviews. Air France attributed the decision to the evolving security situation and airspace restrictions impacting flight operations.

"The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving," the airline said.

Air France is contacting affected passengers directly. The airline has also introduced flexible policies, allowing customers to cancel or postpone their trips free of charge, even if their flight is not cancelled.

The airline emphasised that the safety of customers and crew remains its top priority. Air France continues to monitor geopolitical developments in its service areas and along flight paths to maintain the highest safety standards.

Some airlines are restoring flights to parts of the Middle East after the conflict that followed US and Israeli strikes on Iran, but some carriers have kept suspensions in place.

Below is an update on the status of airlines' flights: