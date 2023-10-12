Dubai flights: Flydubai resumes operations to Kabul

The carrier will operate twice daily from DXB's Terminal 2

by Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 3:07 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, on Thursday announced the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport.

From November 15, 2023, the carrier will operate twice daily between DXB's Terminal 2 and Kabul International Airport.

Flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft. ​

