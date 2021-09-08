Dubai flights: Emirates to expand South Africa operations from October
New flight frequencies and capacity increases across all of the airline's gateways in South Africa.
Emirates announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding its operations in and out of South Africa, boosting its schedule to 28 weekly flights by October.
This is the airline's largest weekly schedule to South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which aims to bring more competitive choices for customers wishing to visit Dubai, and through Dubai to the airline's network of over 120 global destinations.
The ramp up of operations will see double daily flights to Johannesburg, including the introduction of Emirates' iconic A380 on one of the daily flights, in addition to daily services to both Cape Town and Durban.
The new frequencies and capacity increases across all of the airline's gateways in South Africa are effective from October 31, 2021.
From January 1, 2022, Emirates will serve Johannesburg with double daily A380 services.
The airline's flagship will offer South African passengers its signature features like First Class private suites, luxurious Shower Spa, the ever-popular Onboard Lounge, in addition to spacious seating in Economy and Premium Economy Class cabins.
Tourism boost
Emirates' flight schedule expansion comes in response to a surge in customer demand to Dubai as tourist visas have opened up for all nationalities, in addition to the easing of restrictions across some destinations that now allow quarantine-free entry for South Africans.
Emirates is also firmly committed to supporting the recovery of South Africa's tourism industry through facilitating enhanced connectivity for international visitors into the country.
The city safely welcomed over four million overnight leisure and business visitors since it reopened in July 2020. With Expo 2020 Dubai just around the corner, the city is also preparing to welcome visitors for the world's largest gathering.
Covid-19 rules
South African travellers visiting Dubai must present a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved local health facility.
Travellers to Dubai must also present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.
Passengers arriving in Dubai will be required to take another Covid19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International airport. All passengers transiting in Dubai must complete all the requirements of their final destination.
Partnership
With South African Airways (SAA) resuming operations on September 23, Emirates is set to revive its strategic partnership and cooperation with the country's flag carrier.
-
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand South Africa...
New flight frequencies and capacity increases across all of the... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE’s Pearl Petroleum raises Dh917m to...
Funds will be used to increase gas production capacity by 50 per cent READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after...
Pakistan set to become part of MSCI Frontier Market 100 Index from... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai: Villa prices post double-digit growth in...
Apartments in some areas of Dubai saw single-digit improvement as... READ MORE
-
News
Video: World's 'largest' living snake now in Abu...
She will live at the Flooded Forest Zone along with more than 8,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has highest percentage of fully vaccinated...
The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and...
Decision was based on the Kingdom's evaluation of the current Covid... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Middle East companies training staff for AI-...
Around 38% of companies in the UAE, and 45% in Saudi Arabia, are now... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased
7 September 2021
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest