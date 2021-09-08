Dubai flights: Emirates to expand South Africa operations from October

New flight frequencies and capacity increases across all of the airline's gateways in South Africa.

Emirates announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding its operations in and out of South Africa, boosting its schedule to 28 weekly flights by October.

This is the airline's largest weekly schedule to South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which aims to bring more competitive choices for customers wishing to visit Dubai, and through Dubai to the airline's network of over 120 global destinations.

The ramp up of operations will see double daily flights to Johannesburg, including the introduction of Emirates' iconic A380 on one of the daily flights, in addition to daily services to both Cape Town and Durban.

The new frequencies and capacity increases across all of the airline's gateways in South Africa are effective from October 31, 2021.

From January 1, 2022, Emirates will serve Johannesburg with double daily A380 services.

The airline's flagship will offer South African passengers its signature features like First Class private suites, luxurious Shower Spa, the ever-popular Onboard Lounge, in addition to spacious seating in Economy and Premium Economy Class cabins.

Tourism boost

Emirates' flight schedule expansion comes in response to a surge in customer demand to Dubai as tourist visas have opened up for all nationalities, in addition to the easing of restrictions across some destinations that now allow quarantine-free entry for South Africans.

Emirates is also firmly committed to supporting the recovery of South Africa's tourism industry through facilitating enhanced connectivity for international visitors into the country.

The city safely welcomed over four million overnight leisure and business visitors since it reopened in July 2020. With Expo 2020 Dubai just around the corner, the city is also preparing to welcome visitors for the world's largest gathering.

Covid-19 rules

South African travellers visiting Dubai must present a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved local health facility.

Travellers to Dubai must also present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

Passengers arriving in Dubai will be required to take another Covid19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International airport. All passengers transiting in Dubai must complete all the requirements of their final destination.

Partnership

With South African Airways (SAA) resuming operations on September 23, Emirates is set to revive its strategic partnership and cooperation with the country's flag carrier.