Dubai flights: Emirates opens baggage collection for inbound travellers after unstable weather

As heavy rainfall lashed the country on Tuesday, April 16, many flights in and out of the UAE were cancelled and airport operations had come to a halt. Many passengers were unable to collect their luggage on arrival due to technical difficulties amidst the unstable weather.
Emirates airline has announced the opening of baggage collection for travellers whose final destination was Dubai but were unable to collect their luggage on arrival.
Taking to X, the airline explained the steps needed to be followed for travellers to attain their baggage.
Those who have delayed baggage and already have a file reference number (PIR), can access information and updates about their baggage at http://emirat.es/baggagestatus.
Unless the local team contacts these passengers, they must not proceed to the airport to collect their baggage.
The airline also issued an apology to its customers due to delays caused during this time, saying it will take "some more days to sort and reconcile the backlog caused by the storm disruption". Travellers will be updated of any developments.
