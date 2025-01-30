Dubai flights: Emirates closes first-class check-in area at DXB for upgrade

Photo: Emirates website

Emirates airline has closed its first-class check-in area at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for a few months. When it reopens, passengers will be able to “step through private doors” and check in from the luxurious private lounge, Dubai's flagship carrier said.

In the meantime, travellers bound for the US and other destinations may use the check-in desks at Terminal 3, the airline said.

“Until June 2025, the first-class check‑in area at Dubai International Airport will be closed while we create a new and luxurious private lounge area. During the upgrade, please use first-class check‑in desks 54‑60 for flights to the US, and desks 16‑20 for all other destinations,” it added.

At DXB, Emirates has seven lounges in its flagship Terminal 3 — three for first class and three for business class, plus the newly opened Emirates Lounge catering to all premium customers.

The airline's first-class passengers enjoy a seamless transit experience in Dubai. As connecting travellers, they benefit from dedicated services such as expedited security and escorts to their departure lounge.

“Soon, when you travel in Emirates first class, you can arrive at Dubai airport in your chauffeur‑driven car and check in from our luxurious private lounge. Step through the private doors into a restful space, where you can relax on soft sofas while our check‑in team will take your bags and serve you personally,” Emirates said on its website.

Known for its luxury and world-class service, Emirates also spends millions of dirhams on lounges outside its hub in Dubai.

In its 2024-25 first-half financial report, it said it had invested Dh44 million to open new signature lounges for premium customers in London Stansted and Jeddah airports and refurbish the existing facility at Paris Charles De Gaulle. This was part of an ongoing multi-million dollar programme to enhance its network of owned Emirates lounges.