Dubai: Emirates wins best airline award for 10th year in row

Carrier earns high marks for delivering better experiences

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 4:43 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 4:58 PM

Dubai-based Emirates has once again emerged on top, capturing ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 10th year in row at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023.

The airline also earned high marks for constantly delivering better experiences through its best-in-class service and leading industry products winning Best First Class, Best Premium Economy, and Emirates’ First Class Lounge was named Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, budget carrier flydubai has recorded an exceptional 50 per cent first quarter growth carrying more than 3.37 million passengers in 2023.

The budget carrier has 25,800 flights to 120 destinations in 52 countries worldwide.

ALSO READ: