Dubai: Emirates wins best airline award for 10th year in row

Market seen in deficit through second quarter - analyst
Dubai-based Emirates has once again emerged on top, capturing ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 10th year in row at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023.
The airline also earned high marks for constantly delivering better experiences through its best-in-class service and leading industry products winning Best First Class, Best Premium Economy, and Emirates’ First Class Lounge was named Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, budget carrier flydubai has recorded an exceptional 50 per cent first quarter growth carrying more than 3.37 million passengers in 2023.
The budget carrier has 25,800 flights to 120 destinations in 52 countries worldwide.
ALSO READ:
Market seen in deficit through second quarter - analyst
Strong growth in Dubai continues to be driven by tourism and hospitality
A probate certificate issued by the court will be the ultimate document
Developer names Michael Zager as new COO Hospitality
Total amount of dividends constitute 7% of the company’s share capital
Company forms powersport division to cater to enthusiasts in the country
JPMorgan, PNC and Bank of America are said to be interested in acquiring the troubled lender after it is seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
'With great partners like the UAE, we are moving ahead to forge multiple partnerships covering the entire gamut of our bilateral relations'