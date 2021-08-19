Dubai: Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees

The new changes will take effect from October 1.

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates will reinstate a number of facilities that were offered to its employees prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, including increasing salaries and introduction of concessional tickets as the aviation sector recovers from the pandemic.

In a letter sent to Emirates employees, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, thanked them for standing with the company during the tough times and also announced reinstating accommodation allowance for married couples as well as increasing annual leave entitlements to largely reverse the cuts made in October 2020.

“We will introduce the option to nominate five friends who can receive concessional tickets in Economy Class. We will better recognise our internal talent by increasing the salary increment opportunity on promotion for core grades,” Sheikh Ahmed said in the letter.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 last year, Emirates airline took a number of measures including reduction of staff, salaries and perks to reduce cost and save cash to offset the impact of the pandemic following the drastic drop in air travel. But as the travel industry recovers and cash flow improves, Emirates and other airlines are increasing frequencies and also reinstating perks and facilities offered to employees before the pandemic.

"In the last few weeks and months, and thanks largely to the global vaccination drive and the efforts of our leaders here in the UAE, we have seen an increasingly clear path to recovery opening up. Our iconic aircraft are reuniting people in more and more destinations around the world, and other airlines are once again landing at DXB (Dubai International airport). There is a distinct air of positivity and ‘getting back to normal," Sheikh Ahmed said.

“I would like to thank you all for standing together and with the company during these difficult times. You accepted the difficult working conditions, including cuts to pay and benefits, and you have demonstrated your loyalty,” he said, adding that they’re “still being far away from full recovery”.

