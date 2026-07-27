Fly Emirates, travel Europe by rail: Skywards members can use Miles to book trains

Emirates Skywards members can now use their Miles to book train journeys to more than 12,000 destinations across Europe, following the launch of a new rail redemption service.

The airline loyalty programme said Skywards Rail gives members access to more than 40 operators across 12 European countries, covering domestic, international and high-speed train services.

Members can search schedules, select travel classes and ticket types, and pay either in full with Miles or with Cash + Miles. They can also use their Miles to book tickets for relatives and friends, with electronic tickets sent by email. The service is available online and on mobile devices in five languages.

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Routes start from 4,100 Miles

Participating operators include Eurostar, Deutsche Bahn, SNCF, Trenitalia, TGV, Renfe and ÖBB, as well as UK services such as Heathrow Express, Gatwick Express, Thameslink, Great Western Railway and ScotRail.

Selected fares include:

Berlin to Frankfurt from 4,100 Miles

Heathrow Express from 4,700 Miles

Barcelona to Madrid from 5,400 Miles

Rome to Milan from 8,100 Miles

London to Paris from 9,400 Miles

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Emirates Skywards, said members were increasingly seeking more flexible ways to redeem their Miles.

“Skywards Rail is another step in expanding the programme beyond air travel,” he said.

He added that the platform would allow members to connect onward from Emirates or flydubai flights, travel between major European cities or explore new destinations using their Miles.

Programme expands beyond flights

The launch adds another non-flight redemption option to Emirates Skywards, broadening its loyalty offering across different parts of the travel journey.

The programme, launched in 2000, has more than 39 million members across 190 countries and adds over 78,000 new members each week, according to Emirates Skywards.