Dubai: Emirates resumes Nigeria flights after 2-year suspension

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 1:06 PM

Dubai-based Emirates airlines has resumed daily passenger services in Lagos after a two-year suspension of operations at the popular African destination. After being grounded in 2022, the airline restarted operations on October 1, and the first flight landed at Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA).

Passengers can catch a daily flight from Dubai at 9.45am, arriving at Lagos at 3.20pm, with an approximately seven-hour journey. The return flight from Lagos is at 5.30pm, and lands in Dubai at 5.10am the following day.

The daily service has been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points in Europe, the US, Far East and the wider Middle East and GCC, streamlining business and leisure travel to and from Nigeria.

To support travel to Dubai or onwards, Emirates will also facilitate 48 hour and 96 hour Dubai visa applications for travellers from Nigeria, an offer which is exclusive to the airline.

The Dubai-Lagos service is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering eight First Class suites, 42 Business class seats and 304 economy class seats.

Celebrating the resumption of services, Emirates award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, reinstated previous tier status levels for Skywards members to ensure continuation of earned benefits and recognition.

Commenting on the return of services, Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said, “This has been a long-awaited moment, and we are excited to resume operations to Lagos, helping reconnect travellers seamlessly to and through Dubai, coupled with a consistent, world-class experience onboard."

Strengthening business links