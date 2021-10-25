Dubai: Emirates plans to hire over 6,000 staff in the next 6 months

In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit cabin crew and airport services employees.

Emirates airline plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months as restrictions ease worldwide with increased vaccination rates. Additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the airline's growth.

Dubai’s flagship carrier has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reach 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021. The world's largest international airline is supplementing its flight schedules with increased frequencies to meet the pent up demand. It is also deploying its high-capacity double-decker A380 aircraft on popular routes around its network. By November, Emirates will offer more than 165,000 additional seats on its flagship A380 aircraft.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai's economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the Consumer, travel and tourism sectors.

“We have been prudently restoring our operations in line with the borders re-opening and ease of travel protocols, and with the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth of demand, we are hopeful to be back to where we were pre-pandemic, from mid-2022."

Last week, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing projected that the UAE and the Middle East carriers will hire around 196,000 new personnel over the next 20 years, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members.

Furthermore, the airline is offering exciting career opportunities for 600 qualified pilots interested in joining the global airline's Flight Operations team based in Dubai. Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on its career portal.

As part of the recruitment drive, Emirates also aims to reinforce its Engineering team, by hiring 1,200 skilled technical staff, comprising aircraft engineers and engineering support staff, to be based in Dubai and outstations.

