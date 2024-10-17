Dubai: Emirates introduces refurbished Boeing 777s to Kuwait and Dammam

Emirates has announced plans to debut newly retrofitted Boeing 777s featuring its latest Business Class and Premium Economy cabins to Kuwait and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as more aircraft sporting refreshed cabins roll into scheduled service.

The airline aims to offer customers travelling on short flights more opportunities to experience its latest-generation products, in addition to raising the bar for premium travel, with Kuwait and Dammam becoming the second and third cities in the GCC to be served by the refurbished Emirates Boeing 777s.

Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777s with the airline’s signature Premium Economy and next generation Business Class will operate as follows:

Kuwait: The retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777 will operate on EK855 and 856 from October 27.

Dammam: The refurbished Emirates Boeing 777 will operate on the daily EK823 and EK824 as well as the EK 821 and EK 822 from November 22. Dammam becomes the second destination in Saudi Arabia to be served with the retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777.

The Emirates Boeing 777 entered refurbishment in early July, and so far, six aircraft have fully rolled out into service, flying to Geneva, Zurich, Brussels, Haneda and Riyadh.

The four-class configuration features 24 Premium Economy seats set in a 2-4-2 abreast layout. The 19.5-inch-wide cream leather seats consist of a 38-inch pitch, reclining 8 inches to stretch and relax, in addition to 6-way adjustable headrests.