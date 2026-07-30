Emirates diverts Dubai-San Francisco flight after medical emergency

Affected passengers will be provided with hotel accommodation in London and will be rebooked on the next available flight on Thursday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 10:21 AM
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San Francisco-bound Emirates flight EK225 was diverted Wednesday night to London’s Heathrow Airport due to a medical emergency, an Emirates spokesperson said.

Late on Wednesday, flightradar24 noted a diversion over Russian airspace, which led to the aircraft making a detour to Heathrow after a passenger had a medical emergency on board.

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The Emirates spokesperson said that affected passengers will be provided with hotel accommodation in London and will be rebooked on the next available flight on Thursday. “Emirates apologises for any inconvenience. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance,” the statement said.

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