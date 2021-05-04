- EVENTS
Dubai: Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, says COO
Emirates plans to operate around 70 per cent of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.
Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline before the pandemic, has been gradually rebuilding its network of 157 passenger destinations since flights were grounded in March 2020.
It is currently operating to around 120 destinations, though capacity remains limited.
“We already have a plan to get back to almost 70 per cent of our capacity to be recovered by winter 2021,” Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim told reporters on Tuesday.
He did not disclose its current operating capacity, although he added that the airline had a way to go to reach 70 per cent.
Emirates has mainly been operating flights with its 151 Boeing 777s though with passenger demand still at very low levels globally those planes have mostly carried cargo.
Kazim said the airline expects to operate around 30 to 40 Airbus A380s over the summer, more than what it is currently operating.
The restoration of capacity largely depends on countries easing coronavirus restrictions and whether they permit international travel.
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital