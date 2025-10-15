  • search in Khaleej Times
Emirates to serve Diwali treats on flights to and from India this week

The Dubai-based carrier has arranged for Diwali delights and entertainment onboard flights to and from India, from October 17-24

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 1:45 PM

Emirates is making this Diwali extra special for passengers by offering some sweet experiences aboard. The Dubai-based carrier has arranged for Diwali delights and entertainment onboard flights to and from India, from October 17-24.

Diwali delicacies will be served in all classes and select lounges to customers travelling to and from Dubai to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Sumptuous Diwali sweets

Customers celebrating Diwali on these routes will be treated to a selection of sumptuous Diwali sweets. Premium Economy and Economy Class customers can savour a traditional treat of motichoor laddu with their hot meal — a traditional dessert of fried chickpea flour balls sweetened with sugar syrup, fragrant with cardamom and saffron and garnished with pistachios.

First and Business Class customers will also be offered a Kaju pista roll, a creamy rose flavoured cashew and pistachio roll with dried fruits and nuts, encased in silver leaves.

Classic desserts in First and Business class lounges

In the Emirates First and Business Class Lounges of Dubai, customers can savour onion kachoris and paneer potli samosa, served with tamarind chutney and mint chutney, followed by sweet treats of mango sandwich and classic Diwali desserts — balushahi, sweet and spongey kesar rasgullas, and the beloved gajar ka halwa.

In the Emirates Lounges of Cape Town and Johannesburg where there are considerable Indian diaspora, travellers can feast on more delicious desserts with gulab jamun or traditional rice pudding, washed down with a refreshing mango lassi.

Diwali ambience

Customers can spend their flight in a festive mood with up to 167 Indian movies including new and classic Bollywood like Laapataa Ladies, Crazxy, Jigra, The Lost Girl and Apurva.

Award-winning inflight entertainment system ice also has a wide selection of Indian regional movies in 9 languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali and Gujarati, or customers can settle in to watch 14 Indian TV programmes including hits like The Traitors India and Love, Life, Lafde with Zakir Khan. 

For a Diwali ambience onboard, music fans can browse through 40 Indian albums and playlists.