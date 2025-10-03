Caviar at 35,000ft: How Dubai's Emirates trains crew for luxury service in $8-million centre

Imagine serving caviar, a glass of fine spirits or vintage bubbly, artisan chocolate, and decadent dessert as part of signature meal service modelled on Michelin star standards at 35,000 feet aboard an Emirates flight.

It requires more than mastery of fine dining protocols, but also flexibility and attention to detail while operating within the constraints of the aircraft, to enhance the overall experience for First and Business Class passengers and meet their specific needs.

To achieve that, the Dubai-based airline opened Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence to provide hands-on and bespoke training experiences to almost 25,000 cabin crew, with focus “on the art of luxury and hospitality excellence.”

The $8-million (almost Dh30-million) learning zone features not only a sprawling restaurant and lounge that could host up to 170 guests, as well as well-equipped kitchens and eight classrooms, but also a full mock-up of an Emirates A350 featuring Business Class in a 1-2-1 layout, Premium Economy seats in 2-3-2 configuration, and the 3-3-3 Economy Class seats, plus a full-size airline galley.

Khaleej Times was one of the select media organisations and group of social media influencers that recently toured the training facility. “We have invested in the highest levels of luxury hospitality training for our cabin crew, enabling them to really relate to the customers they serve and create unforgettable signature moments,” said Thomas Ney, Emirates' divisional senior vice president of service delivery.

By year end, more than 10,000 Emirates cabin crew are expected to undergo training in the new facility, where they will learn fine dining protocols, premium guest engagement, and table service finesse. They will also personally sample the cuisine and beverages, experience the ambiance and hospitality Emirates is renowned for. “This is how we empower world-class cabin crew,” noted Ney.

Learning and promotion

At the training centre, Emirates cabin crew take part in both theoretical classroom sessions and practical experiences — many of which are in full motion simulators of all Emirates’ aircraft types — and trainings are conducted not only to elevate hospitality service for First and Business Class passengers, but for Economy passengers as well.

The airline currently employs around 25,000 cabin crew, recruited from more than 140 countries, who speak more than 70 languages. For new staff, the initial eight-week course covers all aspects of the role, including corporate onboarding, safety & emergency procedures, crew resource management, group medical, aviation security, image and uniform standards, and service & hospitality training.

Continuous training is required for every cabin crew, and Ney said there were cabin crew who were promoted within two to 2.5 years from Economy to Business Class, based on their level of skills and not years of service.

Trainings are conducted six days a week with morning and afternoon sessions. Newly recruited cabin crew are trained in the facility, as well as experienced crew who receive refresher and upgrade training for their promotion.

Personalised interaction training

In 2020, Emirates collaborated with Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland to establish an elevated hospitality strategy. “Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence now stands as the emblem of this very strategy,” according to Ney, “inspiring (our) cabin crew to deliver Emirates’ four pillars of hospitality in the sky - excellence, attentiveness, innovation, and passion.

As part of the bespoke training, a purpose-built kitchen has been designed as a fusion between a professional restaurant kitchen and an airline galley. Here, Emirates cabin crew learn the art of plating, as well as balancing textures, colours, and shape from a team of experienced chef trainers. Cabin crew also learn how to produce dishes that look like works of art on the plate, adding to the sensory exploration of dining.

More than that, the cabin crew also undergo “a communication-focused course that teach them ‘savoir-être’ or social skills “to go beyond the basic service steps and tune into subtle cues, listen with intention, anticipate needs, and adapt their approach to create personalised experiences.”

The Centre of Hospitality Excellence is the latest addition to Emirates’ training facilities for cabin crew. Earlier this year, Emirates opened Crew Zone, a dedicated 24/7 space for educational workshops, interactive lounge area, and tech zone, as well as beauty and wellbeing hub.

Now, here’s good news for those aspiring to become part of Emirates – they are actively recruiting cabin crew from around the world. For aspiring Emirates cabin crew, they can check the careers website for details and open day schedules in their respective city or country.