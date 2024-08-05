Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Dhaka amid civil unrest in Bangladesh

AXA to spend 3.8 bln euros in share buybacks
Dubai headquartered Emirates has cancelled flights to Dhaka due to the ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh. The following flights, on August 5 and 6, have been cancelled.
In a travel update, UAE's flag carrier said customers connecting on flights to Dhaka on 6 August will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.
The airline said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options. Those who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements, Emirates said.
The airline advised customers to visit the 'Manage Your Booking' page to receive the latest updates on flights.
On Monday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, ending her 15-year rule after widespread protests on Sunday killed nearly 100 people.
The nationwide unrest was sparked by a reintroduction of job quotas for highly sought-after civil service positions.
Protests paused after the Supreme Court scrapped the quotas, but resumed soon after as demonstrators took to the streets, seeking justice for the families of those killed during the unrest.
