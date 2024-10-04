Dubai: Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies on all flights

The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
All passengers travelling on flights to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in check-in or cabin baggage, Emirates said in its latest travel update on Friday night.
“Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police,” the Dubai-based carrier added.
Meanwhile, as early as September 19, travellers flying to and from Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport were prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights, following the mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
There are still no flights between UAE and Lebanon. Emirates has no flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8. The airline has also cancelled all regular flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to regional unrest.
“Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” Emirates noted.
Flights from Dubai to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan via flydubai resumed on Friday, while Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has resumed flight services between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) on Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
The UAE has 87 projects and 22,831 rooms in the construction pipeline
Scaling up was in Europe's best interest and it should be private sector players deciding whether to go ahead with deals, says European Central Bank President
Epic will also raise its competition concerns with regulators in the European Union
India-owned Tata Steel had been losing £1 million a day
The National Economic Registry (NER) -Growth also enables government entities to manage economic activities digitally based on the latest AI technologies
Technnological disruptions mark profound shift in investment landscape
Banks cut rates by about 50 bps on existing mortgage loans