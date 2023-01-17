Dubai: Emirates announces new daily flights to popular Asian destination

The service will be operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft and gives passengers a choice to fly direct or with a stop

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 11:06 AM

Emirates has announced that they will add another daily flight from Dubai to Hong Kong via Bangkok.

Starting from March 29, 2023, the new service will increase the airline's operations in the sector to 14 flights a week, up from the daily 7 flights a week that are currently operational. This is in response to growing demand on the route, giving passengers an option to fly direct or with a stop in Bangkok.

The Airbus A380 aircraft with flight number EK380 will depart Dubai at 10.45am and arrive in Hong Kong at 10pm. The return flight EK381 will depart from Hong Kong at 12.35am and arrive in Dubai at 5am. All times are local.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Travellers are also encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.

As one of Emirates’ key Asian destinations, the airline reaffirms its commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s post-pandemic recovery, increasing capacity to serve travellers originating from Dubai or connecting in Dubai from other cities in its global network.

Emirates also provides increased connectivity for travellers to additional destinations beyond Hong Kong through its interline agreements with Cathay Pacific and HongKong Airlines, among others.

A380 aircraft operated by Emirates feature suites, an Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, along with inflight entertainment and regional culinary creations.

