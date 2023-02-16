Dubai: Emirates announces additional flights to African destination

The new schedule, which adds trips on A380 aircraft, provides more travel options for passengers

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 1:25 PM

Emirates today announced that it will boost its operations to and from Cairo to 28 weekly flights, effective October 29, 2023. The additional flights provide more options for customers to connect to Dubai and beyond with enhanced schedules and the opportunity to enjoy more of the Emirates A380’s signature experience.

The operational boost will see Emirates operating four daily flights, thrice daily on the A380 and a daily service on the Boeing 777. The additional services will bring the number up to 2,200 weekly seats in each direction.

EK921 will now operate daily, departing at 12pm from Dubai to arrive at Cairo International Airport at 2.15pm. The return service EK922 will depart from Cairo at 4.15pm, to arrive at 9.45pm in Dubai.

Emirates’ third A380 service to Cairo, EK925 will depart Dubai at 8.40pm landing at 10.55pm. EK926 will then depart Cairo, the following day at 12.40am, to arrive in Dubai at 6.10am.

Emirates started operations to Cairo in April 1986 with three flights a week and since then, has carried 9.6 million passengers to and from Cairo. Operations have steadily grown with increases in both frequency and capacity between Cairo and Dubai to match customer demand.

Today, Emirates operates 25 weekly flights between Cairo and Dubai.

