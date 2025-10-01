Dubai-London travel: Emirates ramps up Heathrow winter schedule with 48 weekly flights

Dubai-based Emirates airline is adding six weekly flights to its London Heathrow schedule, starting October 26, 2025.

The schedule for the winter season follows record growth and demand, providing more convenience and departure time choices for travellers journeying to and from London Heathrow, and is well-timed to serve the year-end travel peak.

Emirates already flies six times a day to and from London Heathrow, and all flights are served by its flagship Airbus A380. The additional flights will operate on all days except for Fridays during the winter period with the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER, offering over 350 seats each way in a three — class configuration split between First, Business, and Economy.

Overnight departures from London Heathrow to Dubai provide convenient onward connections to destinations like Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Jakarta.

Flights to London Heathrow offer well-timed connectivity for travellers coming from cities across West Asia like Ahmedabad, Lahore, Maldives, Hyderabad and Chennai, Beijing and Shanghai in the Chinese mainland as well as several points within the Middle East including Bahrain, Dammam and Riyadh.

EK41 (Dubai to London Heathrow):

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday: Departs 1.40pm, arrives 5.40pm

Thursday: Departs 12.55pm, arrives 4.55pm

EK42 (London Heathrow to Dubai):

Monday, Wednesday, Sunday: Departs 10.35pm, arrives 9.35am next day

Tuesday, Sat: Departs 9.20pm, arrives 8.20am next day

Thursday: Departs 9.20pm, arrives 8.20am next day

All timings are local to departure/arrival city.

Enhanced frequencies at Emirates’ London hubs, including London Heathrow and London Gatwick, will take the airline's total weekly services to 90 flights by early next year. Last month, Emirates announced a fourth daily flight to London Gatwick, starting from February 8, 2026, operated on the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350.

By February 2026, Emirates will serve the UK with 146 weekly flights across its three London airports London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, in addition to its regional gateways Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.