Dubai-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after technical fault

The Airbus was carrying around 150 passengers who were provided meals and refreshments during their wait before an alternative aircraft was arranged

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 8:43 PM

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat carrying around 150 passengers was diverted to Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport on Thursday morning after it encountered a technical issue mid-air.

The Airbus A320-271N, operating as flight 6E 1507, which departed from Surat at 9.45am, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad around 11.40am. However, the landing was not classified as an “emergency”.

In an official statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance checks before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft was promptly arranged to complete the journey."

The spokesperson added, "We regret the inconvenience caused and provided meals and refreshments during the wait. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our top priority."

According to IANS news agency, the replacement flight took off from Ahmedabad around 1.45pm and later landed in Dubai at 1.35pm local time.

This incident comes just a month after another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa had to make a full emergency landing in Mumbai when one of its engines failed mid-air.