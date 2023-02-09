Dubai-bound Emirates flight diverted after medical emergency on board

The passenger was treated by paramedics who met the plane on the tarmac

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 10:46 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 11:01 AM

An Emirates flight from Sydney to Dubai was diverted to Perth due to a medical emergency on board. Emirates flight EK415 had taken off from Sydney on February 8.

“The passenger was met by local medical staff upon arrival. Flight EK415 has since departed Perth at 10.32am AWST and is continuing its journey to Dubai,” a spokesperson for the airline told Khaleej Times in a statement.

Quoting a Perth Airport spokesperson, Australian media reported that the passenger — a man in his 30s — was treated at the scene by paramedics who met the plane on the tarmac.

“He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital under normal road conditions,” the spokesperson added, according to The West Australian.

Earlier this week, an Emirates flight bound for Brussels was diverted to the Iraqi city of Erbil due to a mid-air medical emergency.

Last month, a woman went into labour on Emirates flight EK319 flying from Tokyo to Dubai. The 12-hour flight continued uninterrupted to Dubai as the passenger was assisted by the crew. The mother and child were in a stable condition and given medical assistance on landing.

Flight attendants and crew are typically trained to handle medical emergencies on board. Emirates had earlier told Khaleej Times said that all its cabin crew are trained to handle childbirth as well as other emergencies.

