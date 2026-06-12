Dubai's Al Maktoum airport remains 'firmly on track' despite US-Iran war, says CEO

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Plans for Al Maktoum Airport (DWC) to continue its first phase of expansion remains unchanged and fully on-track of being completed on its original date, Dubai Airports chief said.

Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, which manages DWC and Dubai International Airport (DXB), said in a social media post on Friday that the new airport’s vision will remain “firmly on track” and that its “ambition remains unchanged.”

“Over the past few weeks, I have been asked several times whether recent events have changed our long-term plans for aviation in Dubai. The answer is simple: no,” he wrote on a LinkedIn post.

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DWC’s passenger operations have been open since 2013, but will undergo a second phase of expansion that will be able to withstand 150 million passengers annually, according to Dubai Airports. The first phase is set to be completed by 2032, and once operational, will start taking over all flight operations from DXB.

Griffiths said that the long-term vision remains unchanged, and his confidence in the future of Dubai's aviation sector remains “as strong as ever.” He added, “Throughout my career, I have learned that moments of uncertainty come and go. What matters is maintaining the confidence to keep investing, keep building and keep looking ahead.”

“That is exactly what Dubai has always done, and exactly what we will continue to do,” he said.