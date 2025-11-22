How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

Watching acrobatic aerial displays up close is an exhilarating experience: feeling the vibrations, hearing the heart-pounding roar of jets, and witnessing pilots and stunt teams twist and turn to showcase the speed and agility of their aircraft.

However, the excitement at the Dubai Airshow 2025 took a tragic turn on Friday (November 21) when an Indian Tejas fighter jet crashed and killed the pilot at around 2.10pm on the final day of the event. Spectators watched in shock — and they can be heard gasping in several videos captured — as the fighter jet nosedived while performing a stunt.

Some spectators at the Dubai Airshow told Khaleej Times their excitement was turned into utter shock after the combat jet went down and sent a thick column of smoke into the sky. Visitors were unnerved and there was a chilling moment as some spectators asked: How safe is it to watch an airshow?

The short answer: It is completely safe and it is the standard practice to keep the audience out of harm’s way. Aside from one fatality (the pilot), there were no other reported injuries or loss of property (aside from the fighter jet) on Friday. Emergency responders were quick on the scene and the crowd was evacuated in the quickest and orderly manner possible.

Khaleej Times is breaking down the safety and aircraft manual released by Dubai Airshow that has been made available online earlier.

First off, it has to be noted, the venue of the airshow — Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) — is a controlled airspace. Display planes performed aerobatics over it and not above the crowd line, the area designated for spectators to watch the airshow.

Away from spectators

Pilots are permitted to fly down to minimum heights within the display or flying area and they are required to get prior authorisation to execute their stunt.

Pilots are also required to be responsible for the choreography of their display routine. They must also ensure that the aircraft retains adequate energy throughout a manoeuvre to maintain safe separation from the spectator area.

Pilots are also strictly mandated to acquire Display Authorisation or Exemption as issued by the appropriate national authority. In the UAE, this requirement only applies to civil display pilots. Meanwhile, military display pilots are approved and authorised by the UAE GHQ.

All regulations comply with the UAE Civil Aviation Regulations and Acceptable Means of Compliance.

Flight approvals

DWC remains operational during the duration of the five-day Dubai Airshow. However, strict regulations were enforced to all flights arriving/departing DWC from November 17 to 21 November 2025 and demonstration flights were required to have prior slot approval.

It was also made mandatory to submit a Public Display Authorisation (PDA) for every participant in the Airshow display.

Exhibitors that showcase their aircraft in the Flying Display were asked to submit a comprehensive written description for each aircraft. The description included a sketch that outlined the flight manoeuvres and linking manoeuvres planned for the display, with complete consideration of weather conditions.

Pilot requirements

Pilots were required by the Flying Control Committee (FCC) to present authenticated evidence of their flying hours on the aircraft type in the past three months, as well as their total flying hours, and their previous display experience.

Civilian pilots were also asked to produce appropriate national licence or authority to operate the aircraft.

All pilots who took part in the Flying Display activities were mandated to attend daily briefings. Pilots who did not attend the briefings would not be allowed to fly. Meanwhile, they were allocated time for practice sessions to help them become familiar with the display area.

All rehearsals were managed by the FCC that was also empowered to revoke the flight display approval of any pilot who disregarded instructions or violated the regulations.

A meteorological office was arranged and staff supported with meteorological information during the pilots' briefing. Late arrival during the practice and validation period rendered the aircraft and pilot ineligible to participate in the Flying Display.

Flight manoeuvre and height regulations

Only manoeuvres that were agreed upon by the FCC were performed and no manoeuvre was attempted to jeopardise the safety of spectators.

Flying displays were carried out at or above a minimum height of 300 feet above ground level (AGL). Aircraft were required to climb to that height or above, before aerobatic manoeuvres were carried out.

No live ordnance/armament or radioactive material was carried on aircraft during the Flying Display, and no equipment transmitting powerful electromagnetic signals or lasers operated during flight.

Aircraft were not allowed to fly outside the aircraft’s proven limitations. Pilots, meanwhile, were required to give the maximum possible warning of ejection to improve the chances of rescue.

A search and rescue helicopter was on standby at DWC throughout the entire period of Dubai Airshow.