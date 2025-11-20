Dubai Airshow's hottest aircraft: From 5 star cabins to next gen combat planes

At Dubai Airshow, attendees experience the world of aerospace like never before. This year's Dubai brought together a mix of luxury, power and engineering. From private jets designed like hotel suites in the sky to locally built combat aircraft ready for deployment. Here are some of the highlights that drew the most attention along the static display line.

RoyalJet’s private jet, a flying hotel

One of the most talked about aircraft is RoyalJet’s latest business jet, which looks more like a five star suite than a cabin.

The aircraft features private lounge seating, a full dining setup and interiors built for long haul comfort. Soft lighting and neutral tones make the space feel like a high end apartment rather than a jet, and crew members said the design was built specifically for clients who want privacy and comfort while travelling between continents.

Visitors stepped inside to see wide sofas, polished finishes and a layout that turns the cabin into a quiet workspace or rest zone. It quickly became a popular photo stop at the show.

Calidus B 250, made and developed in the UAE

A few steps away, the UAE made Calidus B 250 light attack aircraft attracted a different kind of crowd. The aircraft is the first in its category to be fully developed and manufactured inside the country. It combines a carbon fibre structure with advanced avionics and is designed for missions such as close air support, surveillance and training.

Calidus said the B 250 recently completed its qualification tests and maiden flight. Powered by a Pratt and Whitney engine, it reaches a maximum speed of more than 300 knots with a range that can stretch up to 2,400 nautical miles depending on configuration. The aircraft carries seven external stores and can be fitted with a mix of ammunition, smart missiles and laser-guided bombs.

For many visitors, the most striking part was seeing an Emirati built aircraft positioned alongside major international defence products. Calidus officials said this launch reflects the UAE’s long-term goal of developing its own defence capabilities and exporting them globally.

Calidus B 100 trainer, simple and versatile

Beside it, the Calidus B 100 trainer gained steady interest. It is a two seat aircraft built for basic and advanced training, designed with durability and low operating costs in mind. Although simpler than the B 250, it carries the same carbon fibre system and can be used for pilot development, light reconnaissance and airborne instruction. The cockpit layout is clean and functional, giving beginner pilots visibility and easy controls. Exhibition staff said it is aimed at countries that want a reliable training aircraft that can operate in tough conditions.

Across the airshow grounds, these three aircraft underline the variety on display this year. One represents the luxury travel market, one showcases the UAE’s growing manufacturing strength and one brings accessible training solutions to international buyers.