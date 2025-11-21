Joy turns to shock at Dubai Airshow as crowds witness fatal Tejas jet crash

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on the Indian fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow 2025]

What began as a bright, high-energy afternoon at the Dubai Airshow on Friday quickly turned tragic, leaving many longtime spectators in shock. For many spectators, it was the first time they had witnessed an accident at the show firsthand.

Crowds were cheering and recording videos as fighter jets performed their usual jaw-dropping stunts. But everything changed in seconds when an Indian Tejas fighter jet, executing a steep manoeuvre, suddenly lost altitude. Some thought it was part of the routine, but when the jet dipped further and erupted into flames with a loud bang and smoke, spectators realised something had gone terribly wrong.

Security staff reacted quickly, asking spectators to remain seated and calm. Parts of the outdoor area was cordoned off within minutes. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and ambulances, rushed past the spectators. “We were absolutely stunned, and what we saw was never expected. We were just praying for the pilot to be safe,” said Ashiq K, an airshow enthusiast who has been attending the show for the last 3 editions.

'Others were in panic'

“Many of the spectators were amazed when the jet dipped, believing that it was a perfect stunt. But then we saw the fire,” added Aashiq.

Officials later informed the crowd that the show would resume for the next flight. Many attendees admitted they were struggling to process what had happened. "Some of us stayed seated quietly while others were in panic, started recording videos and continuously scrolling through news and social media on what had happened,” said Ram, who has been attending with his family for the last 4 editions.

A few longtime residents said they had attended the last three editions of the airshow and had never seen anything like this. Several visitors said that the stunt performances are the highlight every year, but watching a jet crash in real time left them shaken.

“We just saw something like this in movies. We were waiting for news on the reason for the crash is. But we read the pilot of the jet died. That was the saddest moment for us,” said Ram.

Despite the tragedy, many spectators said they were thankful for the quick response of emergency teams and respected the decision to manage the crowd carefully. Above all, people expressed sadness over the loss of the pilot’s life.

“He was doing his job… entertaining all of us. It’s heartbreaking,” said one visitor.

As the show resumed later in the afternoon, the crowd remained quiet, watching in subdued silence. The usual cheers were missing. “I watched 4 shows today. People who watched with me were very excited and in high spirits. The last two shows, spectators were just watching, but there was no enthusiasm,” said Amir Shareef, an Abu Dhabi resident who was in Dubai with his family and extended family to watch the last day of the show.

“We all pray for the departed soul and his family,” added Shareef.