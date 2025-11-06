  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Airshow's flying display to feature air taxis for the first time

The event will take place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central, bringing together more than 1,500 exhibitors, 490 delegations, and 350 speakers

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 3:03 PM

Visitors to the Dubai Airshow 2025 will, for the first time, see electric air taxis lift off as part of the flying display — offering a glimpse of how city commutes could look once these aircraft become part of everyday transport.

The live eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) demonstrations come as Dubai Airshow prepares for its most ambitious edition yet, with more than 200 aircraft featured in the flying and static displays — the largest line-up in the event’s history — spanning commercial, private, and military categories.

Organisers say the introduction of air taxis reflects the Airshow's expanded focus on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), which unites global innovators working on electric propulsion, automated flight systems, and new air traffic frameworks designed to enable on-demand urban flights.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director at Informa Markets, said the inclusion of eVTOLs “goes beyond showcasing aircraft; it’s about demonstrating what’s possible when vision, technology and collaboration converge.”

Several aircraft will make their Dubai Airshow debut this year. Highlights include China’s COMAC C919 and C929, Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium, as well as the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-219ER.

Dubai Airshow 2025 will take place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central, bringing together more than 1,500 exhibitors, 490 delegations, and 350 speakers from nearly 100 countries.