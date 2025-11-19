6-second entry: Dubai to extend 'red carpet' biometric service to arrivals in 2 months

Dubai Airports has confirmed that the 'Red Carpet' biometric service, which has transformed the departure process at Dubai International Airport, will be extended to arriving passengers at Terminal 3 within the next two months.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 that the Red Carpet service completes processing in as little as 6 seconds and up to a maximum of 14 seconds.

He said its significance lies not only in serving a single passenger, but in enabling groups of up to eight or ten people to pass through the smart corridor simultaneously, using real-time biometric data processing.

The Red Carpet corridor at Dubai International Airport is a first-of-its-kind smart service that allows passengers to pass through passport control within seconds without presenting any travel document or stopping.

Al Joker said, “We continually work to reimagine the passenger journey by integrating technology into operations and enhancing the efficiency and productivity of travel procedures," adding that biometric technologies have played a key role in reshaping processes by integrating, simplifying or even eliminating various steps entirely.

He noted that a significant part of the development work is not visible to passengers, such as the use of artificial intelligence to determine aircraft positioning and rotation, assess aircraft characteristics and analyse operational data in real time, enabling operations teams to make faster and more accurate decisions.

Al Joker said the record results achieved by Dubai International Airport in the third quarter, and since the beginning of the year overall, are the outcome of a fully integrated operational ecosystem built on operational efficiency, the One DXB team culture, and strong tourism and economic demand in Dubai and major markets.

He confirmed that Dubai Airports expects strong traffic in December in line with national projections for a record season, noting that teams are fully prepared with flexible operational plans to manage peak periods, given the airport’s repeated experience in handling exceptional volumes and travel surges.

He said fourth-quarter figures and year-end projections are under review, but the airport expects to surpass 95.2 million passengers this year.

Regarding Al Maktoum International Airport, Al Joker said current operations are witnessing notable growth, handling around 910,000 passengers in the first half of the year across more than 20 airlines, with expectations of reaching nearly one million passengers by year-end.

He said the new airport design is in its final stages, with tenders and partnerships ready. He clarified that the existing terminal used by passengers today is not part of the new airport, which will be entirely different in form, scale, structure and capabilities.

On the Dubai Airshow 2025, he said the event serves as a platform for expertise exchange and showcasing new innovations, including next-generation air mobility solutions, electric aircraft and vertical take-off aircraft.

He noted that Dubai Airports is participating within the sustainability alliance in partnership with dnata, flydubai and other partners, with the aim of presenting practical solutions for using sustainable tools in aircraft handling and relying on renewable energy across ground operations.