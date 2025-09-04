Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Imagine passing through airport security without having to remove your laptop or toss that bottle of water you just bought — this will soon be a reality for travellers at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

“We have a phased plan at the moment, which will take us till the end of 2026 as we are phasing out the existing hand baggage and hold baggage security screening systems. This will allow us to move away from the current regulations, which require removing laptops and liquids.

"The introduction of this new technology will make travel easier, smoother, and stress-free as you don't have to take anything out of your bag,” Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice president for terminal operations at Dubai Airports, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Dubai Airports is currently testing new scanners and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that eliminate the need for passengers to remove items such as laptops, perfumes, creams, and liquids over 100ml during security checks.

In May 2025, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects awarded a contract to Smiths Detection to install advanced checkpoint screening technologies across all three terminals of DXB. The goal is to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and streamline passenger flow.

These state-of-the-art scanners provide high-resolution 3D imaging, allowing travellers to keep electronics and liquids inside their bags — significantly reducing processing times and enhancing convenience.

Since passengers will no longer need to remove laptops and liquids over 100ml, Essa Al Shamsi emphasised that “this will make travel much more smoother, convenient for passengers using Dubai airport.”

Passenger traffic at DXB has been steadily rising, repeatedly breaking records. To manage this growth, Dubai Airports is adopting new technologies and innovative solutions aimed at delivering a faster, smoother, and more seamless travel experience.

According to Dubai Airports, DXB handled 46 million passengers in the first half of 2025 – a 2.3 per cent year-on-year increase – marking the busiest first half in its history. In the second quarter alone, the airport served 22.5 million guests, up 3.1 per cent from the same period last year. April was the busiest month of the quarter and the most active April on record, with 8 million travellers passing through its terminals.

This surge in traffic highlights the need for smarter, more efficient solutions to support the airport’s ongoing expansion and future growth.

Dubai Airports is currently trialling the new screening technology at Terminal 3, which is exclusively used by Emirates Airlines.

Al Shamsi emphasised the scale of the project, which involves replacing approximately 140 handheld machines. "That's huge, which requires a bit of infrastructure change; hence, it will take time to complete it,” he said.

In addition, the senior vice president for terminal operations revealed that Dubai Airports is also working on implementing AI-powered systems aimed at reducing aircraft turnaround times and further improving operational efficiency.