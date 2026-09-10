Dubai Airports expects 2026 passenger traffic to reach 70 million, CEO says

Dubai Airports expects annual passenger traffic to reach 70 million by the end of 2026, down from an earlier target of 100 million, CEO Paul Griffiths told Reuters on Monday.

Traffic reached 6.3 million passengers in July, up 26 per cent from June, while capacity has recovered to 84 per cent of pre-war levels and passenger numbers to 78 per cent, he said.

"Conservatively, possibly by end of next year, we may reach the 100 million passenger annual target," he added.