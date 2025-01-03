Dubai airport expects 4.3 million travellers in 15 days, braces for busiest January in DXB history

A busy start is expected at Dubai International (DXB) as the airport is set to welcome 4.3 million travellers in the first 15 days of 2025, setting the stage for its busiest January yet – higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-2019.

DXB said daily traffic is projected to peak today, with more than 311,000 guests expected.

“This exceptional performance reflects a surge in international visitors flying out after the festive season, coupled with residents returning from holidays,” DXB said in a statement on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“With an average of 287,000 guests passing through daily during this period—8 per cent higher than the same period in 2024 and 6 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19—DXB is operating at volumes akin to its busiest months ever, demonstrating its ability to meet global travel demand with efficiency and ease,” the airport added.

Tips for a smooth journey

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and stick to travel rules for a smooth journey. Here are some of the airport rules: Goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.

Families with children over 12 can expedite passport control by using the smart gates.

Double-check your baggage

Place metal items and electronics in hand luggage and follow the regulations on liquid, aerosols, and gels

Permitted portable electronic devices, power banks, and spare batteries are prohibited in checked-in luggage and must be carried in/as hand luggage

Create a check list of travel documents and organise all these requirements

Check baggage allowances, and familiarise yourself with your airline’s regulations to avoid surprises ALSO READ: Dubai travels: Emirates announces more flights to Colombo from January 2 Dubai: What key trends will drive the property market in 2025?