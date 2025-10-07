Dubai airport set to reach 100 millionth passenger milestone in 18 months, says CEO

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to reach the 100-million-passenger mark over the next 18 months, said Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Airports.

While speaking at the press conference to announce the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2025, he said the global passenger traffic is projected to reach around 9.8 billion people in 2025, a 3.7 per cent increase over last year.

“And of course, the growth here in the UAE, especially in Dubai, continues to break all records. Over the next 18 months, DXB alone expects to cross the amazing 100-million-passenger mark, and we're very proud to be the global hub of choice for so many people,” he said.

Dubai International (DXB) set a new benchmark in global aviation, receiving 92.3 million guests in 2024 – the highest annual traffic ever recorded in its history.

He added that the Dubai Airshow has become not just a major international platform, but a centre of innovation where great ideas take flight.

He noted that this year's edition is held under the theme of 'The Future is Here', which is saying and showcasing to the world that Dubai is the centre of excellence and innovation, which shows the way for others to follow.

“We'll demonstrate the latest advancements across a key range of different topics that are vital to our shared future. Sustainability will be a major part of the show. We are hosting one of the most amazing developments in airports and aerospace engineering,” said the CEO of Dubai Airports.