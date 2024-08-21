E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai airport braces for peak period; 3.4 million travellers expected as summer break ends

Earlier this month, DXB announced welcoming a record 44.9 million guests during the first six months of this year

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM

Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 1:22 PM

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, on Wednesday said it will handle 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days, as residents return from their summer holidays.

“With daily traffic averaging 264,000, DXB will manage more than half a million guests between August 31 and September 1, with the latter expected to be the busiest day of the peak, accommodating 291,000 guests. Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, control authorities, and service partners to ensure a seamless journey for all,” Dubai Airports said.


Earlier this month, Dubai International (DXB) announced welcoming a record 44.9 million guests during the first six months of this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Marking an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in guests, DXB has established its position as a globally preferred gateway, boosted by strong connectivity with key international markets, while reaffirming its central role in supporting Dubai’s economic growth.

Dubai attracted 9.31 million international visitors in H1 2024, reflecting its burgeoning appeal as a global hub for talent, enterprises, and investors. These figures, recently released by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, tie in closely with the growth of Dubai’s GDP, which reached Dh115 billion in Q1 2024, up 3.2 per cent from the previous year.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business